Activists from the pro-life and the pro-choice lobby groups will meet face-to-face on Saturday during two separate events in the capital city.

Both events, which start at 2pm, are being advertised and shared widely on social media.

Saturday is International Safe Abortion Day. The pro-life lobby ‘Abortion in Malta? Not in my name!' is marking the day with an event about how no abortion is ever safe, and how no abortion is kid-friendly. The event will be held in Valletta.

The pro-choice lobbyists, on the other hand, are organising what is being dubbed as Malta’s first pro-choice rally to commemorate this day. The international focus of this year's theme is #MyAbortionMyHealth.

Organised by Voice For Choice, the rally aims to raise awareness on the challenges that pregnant people in Malta face to access safe abortion services as well as to challenge the stigma and taboo on Maltese women who have abortions.

The rally will take place on Saturday between 2 and 5pm at Hastings Gardens. It will includes a variety of art, music, drama, interviews and speeches.

Voice for Choice is the first Maltese pro-choice coalition made up of civil society organisations and individuals who together want to campaign for reproductive rights and justice in Malta. Current organisations members of the coalition are: Aditus, Doctors for Choice, Integra, Malta Humanist Association, Moviment Graffitti, Men Against Violence, Women’s Rights Foundation and Young Progressive Beings.

A spokeswoman said the Valletta council had issued a permit but the police permit is not in hand yet. The pro-life event, which has also been granted a permit by the authorities, will be held in Great Siege Square, in front of the Law Courts.

The police confirmed that permits have been issued for both events, subject to a number of conditions.

At its last public event in May, the pro-life movement announced that the Nationalist and Democratic parties pledged to bring forward amendments to entrench Malta’s abortion ban into the Constitution by the end of the year.

The two parliamentary Opposition parties bound themselves to a written declaration by pro-life activists against any legislation that could lead to the introduction of abortion.

The pledge was spearheaded by co-leaders of the conservative Alleanza Bidla party Ivan Grech Mintoff and Rebecca Dalli Gonzi. It was also signed by the right-wing Moviment Patrijotti Maltin.

The Labour Party and Alternattiva Demokratika had not signed the pledge.

Through the pledge, party leaders commit to amendments to the Constitution that would add the words “from conception” to Article 33 which currently states:

“No person shall be intentionally deprived of his life save in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence under the law of Malta of which he has been convicted”.

The parties had also pledged to oppose any attempts to amend article six – which outlines how the Constitution overrides inconsistent laws – and to use the party whip to oppose any other abortion legislation.

"For the Maltese nation, abortion is the murder of innocent lives at their most vulnerable. Simple. It is unacceptable. This is why we shall be out in force on Saturday, holding a non-political rally, where all who oppose legalisation of abortion in Malta need to attend and make their clear stand against abortion. We urge all like minded people to join us and hear our proposals," Mr Grech Mintoff said when contacted.