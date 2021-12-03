A man who stole over €10,000 worth of diamonds to cover his crippling drug debts has been placed under probation and treatment orders after committing to turning his life around.

Carmel Azzopardi, a 55-year-old Msida resident, was arrested in June after stealing the valuables from a local jeweller.

He later handed them over to a third party who was subsequently also prosecuted for receiving the stolen gems.

Under questioning, Azzopardi admitted that he had resorted to theft to settle the mounting debts from his daily cocaine use.

He confirmed the admission immediately upon his arraignment.

The theft was considered an aggravated offence not only because of the value of the stolen stones but also because the theft took place at the man’s workplace.

The court presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, ordered a pre-sentencing report after Azzopardi confirmed his guilty plea.

He cooperated fully with investigators, leading them to the stolen diamonds that were returned to their lawful owner and testified in proceedings against the man who had taken possession of the jewels.

All this was taken into consideration by the court when delivering judgement.

The victim had also not insisted on effective imprisonment once his diamonds had been recouped, requesting only a ban on the name of his business.

When delivering judgment, the court gave weight to the report drawn up by a probation officer which shed light upon Azzopardi’s longstanding drug addiction and the trouble he faced as a result.

He had been addicted to drugs since he was fourteen and “never showed any motive, will or capacity” to kick the habit even at significantly potential turning points such as marriage and fatherhood.

The court said that it was deeply concerned by this.

Drugs had taken over the accused’s life to such an extent that he turned to criminality to fund his ever-increasing debts.

Any attempts at rehabilitation were generally upon pressure from his parents but Azzopardi never showed full commitment, Magistrate Lia said.

It was only after this latest brush with the law that the man had finally volunteered to join a full-time residential drug rehabilitation programme.

The court said that it could not ignore a person’s efforts to rid himself of such addiction and unless allowed to continue with his progress, the accused would always be “a great burden for society.”

Whilst making it very clear that this was to be “the last chance,” the court observed that it was unacceptable for addicts to make victims out of those law-abiding citizens who steered clear of drugs.

The court placed Azzopardi under a three-year probation order and concurrent treatment order, whilst ordering a written six-monthly report on his progress from the officer who was to watch over the accused.

Inspector Paul Camilleri led the prosecution.