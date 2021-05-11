A man who apologised to a pastizzeria attendant after holding her at knifepoint and demanding €20 in cash has been placed under probation for three years after pleading guilty.

Kevin Borg, 41, made his admission in court last week and was sentenced on Tuesday.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima said the court had considered his early guilty plea, his cooperation with the police as well as his drug dependence.

The court was told last week how Borg wore a face mask and hoodie and was armed with a penknife when he turned up at the outlet on Triq Tumbarellu, Għaxaq, demanding money from the 19-year old attendant.

As she handed over a €20 note, he apologised and promised to return the money.

Upon his arraignment, he pleaded guilty to theft aggravated by violence, holding the victim against her will, unlicensed possession of a weapon as well as recidivism.

Prosecuting Inspector Lydon Zammit told the court that this was an “unfortunate case,” because the man had struggled with his drug addiction for years.

After finally managing to kick the habit, he had faced social problems which triggered his relapse.

Lawyer Ramon Bonnett Sladden was defence counsel.