Updated 3.05pm, adds PN's reaction

The government is looking into a €50,000 tender awarded to Keith Schembri’s paper company, Kasco Limited, just days before the former chief of staff was taken in for questioning by the police over the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici said he had asked for an explanation on the matter after being alerted to the issue by Times of Malta the previous day.

The tender in question was for the “supply and delivery of environmentally friendly xerographic paper for Mcast”, which now falls under Dr Bonnici’s remit.

Information published in The Malta Government Gazette confirmed that a contract worth €50,385 was awarded to Kasco Limited on November 22, 2019.

Four days later, on November 26, Mr Schembri resigned as former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s top aide.

“Naturally, there are legal aspects and one has to see whether there is the legal basis to withdraw a tender of a commercial entity.

“However, I am not going to hide behind legalisms and I will, therefore, be looking into this to evaluate things,” Dr Bonnici said.

The minister was also quick to point out the tender was not awarded under his watch.

Dr Bonnici was handed the education portfolio last week when Prime Minister Robert Abela unveiled his new Cabinet after taking over from Dr Muscat on January 13.

During his time in Castille, Mr Schembri’s company continued to win contracts to supply government entities with paper.

The former chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister would always insist he saw no problem with his company winning the contracts, saying his duties as the prime minister’s top aide had nothing to do with government procurement decisions.

PN's reaction

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said the investigation was “too little, too late”.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici should have seen that action was taken in relation to Mr Schembri when he was Justice Minister.

Dr Bonnici lost his credentials to speak about corruption because when he was round the decision table with Dr Muscat and Prime Minister Robert Abela, he did not speak up but wanted information to remain hidden from the people.