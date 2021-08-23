Local authorities in Nice have opened an investigation into the ugly incidents which led to the abandonment of Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between the home side and Marseille, while politicians in France called for punishments to be meted out to those responsible.

The public prosecutor in the southern city confirmed it had begun a probe but said no arrests had been made after Nice supporters invaded the pitch and angrily confronted Marseille’s Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd, before a brawl broke out involving players and spectators.

The French league (LFP) released a short statement saying it had summoned the two clubs to a hearing on Wednesday “following the serious incidents”.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta