Q: A year ago I bought tiles for my bathroom from a local seller and hired a tile layer to install them. I noticed that some of the floor tiles were scratched and some of the wall tiles are stained. I re­ported the problem to the seller, who advised me to clean the wall tiles with thinner.

I did as instructed but could not remove the stains. The seller argued that the floor tiles must have been scratched by someone wearing heels or with something sharp that could have been drag­ged on the tiles.

At this point the seller told me not to walk on the tiles with heels as this type of tile could easily get scratched. When I purchased the tiles he did not provide me with this information. If he had in­formed me about this, I would have never chosen to buy this specific type of tile.

The tiles I had before I changed the bathroom could not easily be scratched with heels and were used for over 30 years. When I argued about this with the seller, I was told that the type of tiles being manufactured today were of a much lower quality.

The seller must provide you with a free remedy

The only remedy the seller of­fered me was that of providing me with a number of free tiles to replace the scratched and stained ones. However, I had to pay for the labour cost to remove the damaged tiles and lay the new ones. I am afraid that if I accept to replace the damaged tiles, the same problem will recur after some months.

Furthermore, I do not think it is fair that I should pay for the laying when the reason for replacing the tiles is due to the tiles being defective. Another problem with these tiles is that when cleaning them I cannot use any detergents but only water, as they are easily stained by detergents.

I do not feel that I am getting good value for money spent on these tiles. What kind of remedy am I entitled to?

A: As a consumer the law entitles you to claim a free remedy from the seller when the product sold to you does not “show the quality and performance which are normal in goods of the same type and which the consumer can reasonably expect given the nature of the goods”.

The law also states that goods sold to consumers must be fit for the purpose for which goods of the same type are normally used. Hence, if the tiles sold to you are of inferior quality and are not fit for purpose, then the seller must provide you with a free remedy.

If you accept to replace the damaged tiles, then all costs re­lated to the work involved to replace the tiles must be paid by the seller. If this solution will not solve the problem, as the type of tiles sold to you are not fit for purpose, then you may request to either have all the tiles replaced free of charge with tiles of the same value as the original ones purchased or claim a refund of the money spent on the tiles, in­cluding the tile-laying expenses.

Should the seller refuse to provide you with an appropriate solu­tion, you may then file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs at the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.