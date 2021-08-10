People who have had the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 jab in Malta are still being told their vaccine certificate is not valid in some other countries.

Two weeks ago, those who had taken the single dose jab here were reassured a solution had been found to the technical problems which rendered their certificate invalid when scanned on official government applications of at least six countries.

A health ministry spokesperson said the problem had been fixed for all countries except France, Switzerland and Luxembourg, and advised those travelling there to contact covid-certificate@gov.mt to reissue their certificate.

However, since then, five people contacted Times of Malta, frustrated that despite going through the proper channels, and following instructions, their certificate was still reading as faulty on many other countries’ official government apps.

Latvia national Polina Korenecha was on holiday in her home country when she wrote to the health ministry authorities in Malta about problems she met with her certificate on July 30, which had barred her from getting into clubs and restaurants.

It’s taking way too long to fix, and I am getting really frustrated now

She was told to re-generate her certificate, and did so, only to be turned away at a club that night, after it read as invalid when scanned.

Korenecha has since followed up with emails to the same health authorities, but to date has been presented with no solution, she said.

“It’s taking way too long to fix, and I am getting really frustrated now.

“You pay a lot of money to get into events and then have problems like these, because some people did not do their work right,” she lamented.

A Portuguese national also said she was extremely annoyed at “going around in circles” in trying to fix her certificate – which was deemed invalid, on Greek, Italian and Portuguese official government apps, among others – and was stressed out about her trip back home on Wednesday.

“In Portugal right now, they are scanning certificates everywhere – even to get into weddings,” she said.

“It’s a bit like the temperature checks in Malta. You need to do one to be allowed in most places.”

She initially wrote to the health authorities about the situation in July – when she was told to go to the police, who in turn told her they could not help – most recently on August 2.

While she had sent in the required documentation they requested, it had been almost a week, and she still had not heard back from the same health authorities, she said.

Questions sent to the health ministry went unanswered at the time of writing.