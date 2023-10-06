Proceeds from a fully-subscribes €25 million Water Services Cooperation bond will finance the reverse osmosis plant at Ħondoq ir-Rummien, solar farms, improved wastewater treatment aeration, and upgrades to the water network infrastructure among others.

On Friday, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the successful launch of the bonds and their listing on the Malta Stock Exchange showed investors’ eagerness for green initiatives.

She was addressing a business breakfast organised by the WSC.

Dalli said the €25 million bond was subscribed within hours of issuance: "There is a real opportunity to build on the success of Green Bonds to support a wider range of environmental projects that can drive our country's digital and environmental transformation.

"I firmly believe in the strength of collaboration, and I see this as just the beginning of further collaboration to steer more resources towards sustainable investments," Dalli said.

The bond, issued by ClearFlowPlus PLC has a 4.25% interest rate and is set to mature in 2033.

Speaking through a video call, Prime Minister Robert Abela said Malta's trajectory towards sustainable growth was anchored in high-quality investments that fostered economic opportunities and paved the way for meaningful careers, enhancing the overall quality of life for the community.