Families that have just experienced a birth or death, can now use a simplified process to adjust the tariff of their utility bills.

As a result of a memorandum of understanding between ARMS and Identity Malta, households no longer need to visit the utility bills entity to update their details after a birth or death, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli announced on Tuesday.

“They will now be able to this through one registration form at Identity Malta, which can also be found online, by simply entering their utility bills details onto this form,” Dalli said.

“This collaboration will provide a more efficient service to the public and will reduce the need to run around from one entity to another to take advantage of cuts to their utility bills,” she said.

Tarriffs and benefits on utility bills differ depending on the number of people registered in the household.

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenships Alex Muscat said that around 8,000 families experienced a birth or death last year.

Muscat also announced Identity Malta had moved the public registry from the Evans building in Valletta to offices in Marsa to provide an improved service.

“The agency understands that the public needs to be serviced in a more efficient way, and is making strides in technology, to facilitate this,” he said.

He added that apart from online services, in the near future, the agency would also be opening branches in different localities so that those who need to access the services in person will be able to do so more efficiently.