The planning authority has kicked off a process that would do away with current building height limitations in the Mrieħel and Marsa industrial parks.

In a statement issued on Friday, the authority said that it was important to address the shortage of space for industrial and business use in order to be able to sustain economic growth, attract new investment and create new and better employment opportunities.

"The proposed objectives to introduce non-numeric, urban design policies to guide the assessment of building heights sets the ball rolling to not merely address this issue, but to do so in a sustainable manner that strikes a balance between optimising space while respecting the environment and the communities that live and work within it," the PA believes.

The proposed objectives to the partial review of the South Malta Local Plan and the Central Malta Local Plan can be accessed here. Submissions can be sent on industry.review@pa.org.mt by October 30.

Road space junction in Zabbar. Photo: Planning Authority

The authority has also kicked off the process to review the zoning of a site in Triq il-Marloċċ, Żabbar.

This would enable the implementation of a green urban open space project within the area.

The proposal is for the zoning of a site that is currently made up of a road space junction between Triq il-Marloċċ, Triq San Ġużepp and Triq Salvu Astarita, Żabbar, as a public open space, while a planned green open space close by will be rezoned into a site for terraced housing.

"This proposed objective comes with the guarantee that no additional financial burden on public finances will be necessary and that the amendment will not prejudice proper traffic circulation and public parking provisions," the PA added.

The proposed objectives to the partial review of the South Malta Local Plan may can be downloaded from here. Submissions can be sent on smlp_consultation@pa.org.mt by the end of the month.