The Prime Minister has asked MP Glenn Bedingfield to coordinate a process for the drawing up of proposals to update Parliament’s standing orders.

In a statement, the Labour Party said the government had a mandate to continue to modernise the country’s parliamentary system and the implementation of the standing orders was one way how Parliament can become more efficient, effective and modern.

The proposals will be comprehensive and will then be discussed in parliamentary fora with the government’s parliamentary group’s position being that reflected by this detailed process.