The liturgical feast of St Padre Pio was celebrated at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces in Victoria. The celebration started with the procession with the new statue of St Pio by Gozitan sculptor Alfred Camilleri Cauchi. The newly-appointed Fr Guardian Alfred Scerri, OFM. Cap, led the procession, together with the spiritual directors of St Padre Pio prayer groups. The procession was followed by Mass presided over by Fr Scerri, assisted by Mgr Abba Musie, Bishop of Ethiopia Diocese and spiritual directors. Fr Scerri also delivered the homily. The celebration was animated by Mario Caruana.
