The liturgical feast of St Padre Pio was celebrated at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces in Victoria. The celebration started with the procession with the new statue of St Pio by Gozitan sculptor Alfred Camilleri Cauchi. The newly-appointed Fr Guardian Alfred Scerri, OFM. Cap, led the procession, together with the spiritual directors of St Padre Pio prayer groups. The procession was followed by Mass presided over by Fr Scerri, assisted by Mgr Abba Musie, Bishop of Ethiopia Diocese and spiritual directors. Fr Scerri also delivered the homily. The celebration was animated by Mario Caruana.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.