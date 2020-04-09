The Malta Producers’ Association has written to Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli complaining that no action had been taken following its call for the dismissal of Film Commissioner Johann Grech.

In late February the association had called on the minister to remove Grech following evidence that he through some of his staff, was discriminating against some local production service providers by pushing a list of only a few preferred providers to foreign producers looking at filming in Malta.

A meeting held between the association and the minister on March 9 achieved no result as Grech was not dismissed or even suspended, the association said.

Itsaid that during the meeting it recounted a plethora of instances of bad governance, mismanagement and overall ineptitude by the film commissioner.

The association said the minister's inaction was aggravating the situation and had led to a point where its members had to disclose information about clients and future business to a public officer they could not trust.

"This situation is now beyond absurd," the association said.

"During the normal course of work, local production service companies necessarily need to be in touch with the film commissioner to discuss upcoming projects and deal with elements that the production may require, such as booking the water tanks or other film assets currently managed by the MFC and/or obtaining certification for the incentives offered. This contact happens at very early stages of a project and is key to consolidating a project being attracted to Malta," the association said.

It asked the minister whether she expected its members to inform Grech of potential projects planning to film in Malta 'knowing that he has a list of preferred service providers that he had forwarded to enquiring producers who got in touch with the film commission'.

It reiterated that the minister should dismiss or at least suspend Grech with immediate effect.