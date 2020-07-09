A group of 30 producers in the performing arts sector are calling on the government to help the industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an open letter to Arts Minister Jose Herrera and Health Minister Chris Fearne, the collective is also demanding clarity on safety guidelines for future events.

“We need to start planning ahead, our livelihoods depend on it,” Wesley Ellul, General Manager of the troupe Comedy Knights, told Times of Malta.

This is the second letter that the group sent after they received no information from their first correspondence on June 29.

The producers are asking for financial support, especially when it comes to adapting to digital performances, which would buffer against a potential second wave of the virus.

“We want our artists, staff and crew to work in a safe environment” they say in the letter.

“And we want to invest in new productions and events. We trust that the government shares these goals for the effective recovery of this important pillar of the economy. Each day that passes will continue to damage the industry, threaten the livelihood of those earning their income from the performing arts, and weaken the artistic lifeline of the country.”

A performance by Repubblika Immakulata pre-pandemic PHOTO: Andrew Rizzo

Many of those who signed the letter own private production companies but say holding events at venues which can only operate at 25% capacity because of social distancing measures is not worth it. They are also getting mixed messages from government departments.

“The concern is if we book venues and employ people for a show at any period, we will have to cancel at a substantial loss, which we will never be able to claim back,” continued Wesley.

“Unlike retail or other businesses, our ‘stock’ is seats, so if theatres closed for health reasons you could spend months or years trying to recoup your investment.”

Responding to the letter on Thursday, Arts Minister Herrera said: “I am aware of the situation and I inform you that the updated guidelines are being finalised and will be submitted shortly.”

Struggling sector

The pandemic is seen as the latest blow to an industry that is already suffering.

Ellul said the increased number of free public events funded by the government makes it hard for artists to compete.

“It also sends a message that the arts is not worth paying for,” he added.

“Right now, the only productions happening are being offered for free, or funded by public cultural organisations. They are not spending their own hard-earned resources, but tax-payers money. Independent producers like us don't have those safety nets.”