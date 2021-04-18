Professor Lino Briguglio, from the University of Malta’s Islands and Small States Institute, was recently invited to address an online technical meeting of the United Nations on the Vulnerability Index for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The meeting took place on April 9.

The index, which was originated by Prof. Briguglio in the early 1990s, attempts to show that small island states are highly exposed to external shocks outside their control, and that therefore these states need to build economic resilience, more so than larger states.

Prof. Briguglio has published several studies on small island states and some of his publications are used as suggested readings on economic vulnerability and resilience in various universities worldwide.

