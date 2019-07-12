Assessment for Learning has long been established in policy. However, while the positive impact this could have on learning is strongly supported in literature, its implementation within Maltese educa-tional institutions may not be as extensive as the policy would anticipate.

In his doctoral study, Dr Tonio Pace argues that this may partly be due to the fact that Assessment for Learning strategies are presented as yet another reform to be implemented over and above an already hectic teaching and learning schedule.

He strongly suggests that such strategies are presented as suggestions to fine-tune existing practices within an environment where teachers are the ‘drivers’ of reforms rather than the ‘driven’.

The study focused on the way participants negotiated with their own conceptions as they were exposed to learning strategies from alternative perspectives.

It explored the teachers’ challenges, understandings and attitudes when implementing Assessment for Learning practices within their particular learning community, as well as the extent to which a professional development programme on

Assessment for Learning strategies helped them address their challenges, improve understandings and change attitudes.

This study exposed the importance which the participants attribute to positive relationships and the value of fairness when providing feedback to students.

Teachers’ conceptions on the need for clarity when assessing tasks were revealed, especially in the context of a clear preference for verbal over written feedback and the use of rubrics as an assessment tool.

Another key finding reflected the participants’ outlook on providing students with an opportunity to resubmit previously assessed work, before its final evaluation.

Other emergent themes were related to the importance of clarifying the learning journey through the use of exemplars and learning intentions, as well as other factors which contribute to the effectiveness of assessment as a learning tool. The final two themes were related to the empowerment of teachers as leaders of their own learning and to factors related to the design of professional development programmes on Assessment for Learning.

Dr Pace’s doctoral studies were partly supported by a scholarship from the Malta Government Scholarship Scheme (MGSS).