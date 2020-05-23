A strong economy needs a healthy workforce and authorities must make sure that relaxed coronavirus measures do not end up undoing the good work done to limit the virus so far, a federation of 16 professional organisations has said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Malta Federation of Professional Associations said it hoped for a “balanced” compromise between health and economic concerns, saying the two were entwined.

It emphasised the importance of educating the public about what staying safe entailed at what it described as a “very important time of transition”.

“It is important that the public receives one unequivocal strong message from the authorities,” the federation said, noting that relaxing containment measures came with certain risks.

The MFPA brings together 16 professional organisations representing pharmacists, engineers, accountants, social workers, doctors, architects and counsellors, among others.

Its statement comes one day after restaurants, hairdressers and beauticians were allowed to reopen to customers.

The MFPA also urged the government to consult more broadly with its member organisations.

“It is of paramount importance that researched and informed advice from healthcare professionals is heeded,” the federation said.