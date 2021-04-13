Any professional who is in contact with children is now legally obliged to report any suspicion of abuse, following the introduction of mandatory reporting rules under the Minor Protection Act.

The new requirements oblige professionals who come into contact with children, formally or informally, to report any abuse suspicions they may have, without the fear of facing prosecution if the suspicion turns out to be ill-founded. Professionals who do not report suspicious incidents could be prosecuted.

Reports can be filed online and are handled by child protection services. Guidelines for professionals outline examples of incidents that should immediately prompt a report, incidents that should prompt further consultation and others that do not meet the reporting bar.

Family Minister Michael Falzon said the ultimate aim of introducing mandatory reporting standards was to more rapidly identify instances of child abuse. He said he trusted the courts and professionals to give abuse cases the importance they merited.

The Minor Protection Act was passed into law last year, following several years of revisions and redrafts.

Minister Michael Falzon. Video: DOI