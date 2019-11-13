Customs officers seized more than a quarter of a million euro in undeclared cash in two operations at the airport on Tuesday.

The Customs Department said that in the first case, while screening flights at the Departures Lounge, officers discovered nearly €5,000 on a passenger. His luggage was offloaded from a plane and an additional €10,000 were found hidden in various clothing items in the luggage.

€10,000 were returned to the passenger while the rest were seized.

In terms of EU regulations, passengers may not carry more than €10,000 in undeclared cash.

The second case was discovered by Peter, a sniffer dog, while screening passengers departing for Istanbul. A search of a passenger’s belonging yielded €210,000.

The Police Economic Crimes Unit was informed about the case and the passenger was arrested pending investigations.