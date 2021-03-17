Professor Charmaine Gauci, the Superintendent for Health, has given green light to restricted training for non-contact sports disciplines as the authorities released a clarification over the Legal Notice over banned organised sport.

Earlier this week, reports of people practicing Padel in Gżira had raised a few eyebrows and the authorities have moved in to clarify the situation.

In a statement, the Superintendent for Health said that while organised sports activities remained banned, training sessions for non-contact sport are permitted in groups not bigger than four, unless they come from the same household.

