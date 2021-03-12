The Superintendent for Health Charmaine Gauci has been given the power to give the national teams an exemption from the current COVID-19 measures so that they can host international competitions in Malta.
This was revealed by the Legal Notice issued by the Public Health on Thursday night which regulated the latest COVID-19 measures issued by the government on Tuesday.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us