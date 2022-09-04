Malta’s artists and creatives have the chance to learn entrepreneurial skills through the upcoming FPEI and Arts Council Malta initiative

Two of the island’s top cultural organisations have collaborated again to launch the next round of a training and mentorship programme for local artists and creatives.

First introduced last year, the Entrepreneurship for Creatives, Artists and Cultural Managers programme aims to support the growth of Malta’s creative or cultural sectors by building the entrepreneurial skills of individuals or groups working within them.

The initiative is the latest formed through a collaboration between the Foundation for the Promotion of Entrepreneurial Initiatives (FPEI) and Arts Council Malta (ACM), as part of the Investment in Cultural Organisations (ICO) funding programme.

“At FPEI, we understand the power of combining an entrepreneurial mindset with art, creativity and culture,” Giselle Borg Oliver, foundation manager, says.

Zaar, Malta’s only reward/donation-based crowdfunding platform, was the first initiative set up by the FPEI to offer an alternative source of funding to the island’s entrepreneurs.

“Following the success of the first round of this programme, we are excited to help more local artists and creatives do what they do best, while encouraging their entrepreneurial skills with alternative finance solutions.”

On Thursday afternoons, between September 22 and November 3, programme participants will join a series of sessions held at the Valletta Design Cluster. These sessions will focus on honing an entrepreneurial mindset and developing techniques adapted from the business world to their work or projects.

The partnership behind the programme between FPEI and ACM supports the overall objectives of both leading cultural organisations.

Arts Council Malta aims to nurture and develop creative potential with professional skills, as well as support community engagement with the arts and alternative funding sources. Meanwhile, FPEI uses funds received from ACM to introduce comprehensive mentoring programmes and to organise high-quality workshops, seminars and educational sessions.

These events, featuring experts in their respective fields, cover topics such as project planning, forecasts, sales and marketing, green and sustainable event management, media handling, pitching and e-commerce.

Those who are interested in taking part in the entrepreneurship programme can register at https://forms.gle/UAC32HqyQBmE8gJm8.

E-mail karolina@fpei.mt or call 2340 8340 during business hours for more information.