A sports programme tailored for schoolchildren is to return in time for the new term, giving young children the chance to enjoy regular sporting activity even outside of school hours.

First introduced last year, SportsKidz offers pupils the chance to try a variety of sports while making new friends in a healthy environment.

Edward Mercieca Jr, who founded the programme, said that the level of positive feedback from students and parents was highly encouraging.

“Last year was a great success both in terms of the number of students who attended, and the enjoyment level of our kids,” he said. “Parents and kids love the fact that they are doing so many sports. It is a satisfaction seeing their children grow in confidence and making new friends while learning.”

Running at the weekends alongside the normal scholastic term, the programme gave children the opportunity to try out multiple individual and team sports from badminton to gymnastics, and football to athletics. With SportsKidz summer school drawing to a close, the new term kicks off this October.

“This year we are adding four new sports to the winter programme, namely hockey, golf, tennis and pickleball, to add to the regular sports we feature – which are gymnastics, handball, judo, badminton, basketball, volleyball, football, netball, tag rugby, athletics, kwik cricket, karate, taekwondo and table tennis,” Mr Mercieca said. “We have the space and facilities to add these new sports to our programme, so that the children can be offered new challenges, learn different sporting techniques, and grow more confident.”

In fact, the chance to help children develop important life skills, boost their confidence, and promote a healthy and active lifestyle, was the main motivation for Mr Mercieca to originally set up SportsKidz.

“We saw last year that, after only six months attending the programme, some kids who arrived shy were becoming more confident in their abilities,” he observed. “SportsKidz gives them a sense of personal satisfaction, while working as part of a team, making new friends, and learning life skills such as communication, fair play, respect, and how to cope with competition.”

SportsKidz also offers kids a rare opportunity to escape the digital world. “A child doesn’t need to be ‘sporty’ to take part and have fun. The programme gives all children the chance to get outside, play, get active and make friends, in a world where opportunities to do so are fast disappearing thanks to technology and screens. It covers this important part of a child’s development.”

SportsKidz caters to three specific age groups of children, to fit their developmental and learning possibilities, with the length of each weekly class dependent on their age. The youngest group, aged between three and five years, has one-and-a-half hours of physical free-play-style games. Older children are divided into groups aged six to eight, nine to 11, and 12 and over, and have weekly three-hour classes that include traditional team sports, individual sports and team-building activities.

The SportsKidz school year has been designed to run alongside the normal academic year, so that it is divided into three terms and complements school hours.