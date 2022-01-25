The Gozo Youth Orchestra and the Gozo Youth Wind Band are this year celebrating their 20th anniversary with a series of concerts and initiatives, including the formation of the Gozo Junior Orchestra and the Junior Wind Band.

The youth orchestra consists of 50 musicians who, after having pursued musical studies on an individual basis, meet regularly in a group to prepare an exciting and varied repertoire to be presented in concerts throughout the year.

Following the Don Bosco Grand Concert, at the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre, Victoria, on January 30, the youth orchestra will present From the Beatles to U2 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on March 5.

The 14th edition of Opera vs Pop Under the Stars will be executed on August 1, while the seventh Stage and Proms on the Sea will be held on September 12.

On October 28, the youth orchestra will team up with the Helping Hands Group, who are also celebrating their 25th anniversary, for a gala concert.

The concert is titled A Night with Andrew Lloyd Webber with special arrangement by the Really Useful Group of London.

Rock Classics of the 60s and 70s, a new rock-orchestral concert, will be held at the Aurora Theatre on November 19, while the third edition of Christmas Rocks the Astra will be held at Astra Theatre.

The concerts are made possible through the Gozo Ministry, the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the ministry, Arts Council Malta within the Cultural Programme Support Fund, Festivals Malta and MTA.

gozowindbandorchestra@yahoo.co.uk