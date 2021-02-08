Arts Council Malta has launched a new Programme Support Scheme aimed at bolstering the local culture sector following the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture Minister José Herrera said the scheme is aimed at helping the creative and cultural sectors to recover.

The €1.3m scheme is a result of consultation with the sector and its representatives. He reiterated that the livelihood of every operator in the cultural and creative sector is important and that all funding opportunities have been developed to ensure equal access and possibility.

Arts Council Malta Executive Chair Albert Marshall said the council collaborated with the newly-formed Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) and other key stakeholders.

The Programme Support Scheme is open to all cultural and creative operators, from individuals to companies and voluntary organisations. An information session will be held online on 11 February 2021 at noon. For further information, visit artscouncil.mt, call on 2334 7230, or email fundinfo@artscouncil.mt.