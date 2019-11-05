To support its customers to adapt to new ways of banking, HSBC Malta has launched a campaign called ‘Here to Help’. At the centre of this campaign is a team of experienced employees from across the bank who will be located in the branches and who will be focused on supporting all the customers in the use of self-service channels and digital enablement.

“Banking continues to change and we have seen a huge shift in the use of digital and self-service channels like mobile, ATMs and deposit machines,” said Peter Gauci, head of distribution.

“This shift towards digital solutions does not mean that we will be a digital only bank. On the contrary, branch banking will continue to be a critical part to HSBC Malta’s service offering for the long-term. In fact, we plan to open a flagship branch in Qormi in 2020 which will be HSBC’s largest branch in the country and will deliver the best of the bank’s services with improved access such as parking.

“However, we appreciate that our focus on new ways of banking might have an impact on a section of the population that is not digitally inclined. For this reason, we have a responsibility to support as many of our customers as possible, particularly those who have not been shown how to use these services or supported in understanding how these services can be of benefit to them.”

HSBC Malta employees will be wearing a new uniform with the campaign tagline ‘Here to Help’ clearly visible so the customer can easily spot them when visiting a branch. This team will be focused solely on assisting customers by showing them how to use the bank’s mobile app, ATMs and deposit machines and to understand how the bank can make their banking easier and more convenient. If required, employees can also arrange for a new debit card for customers so they can easily access ATMs or deposit machines 24/7. This will also allow customers to use their debit card in shops to pay for their purchases without the need for cash or cheques.