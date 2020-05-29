As part of its commitment to support the local health authorities and contain the potential spread of COVID-19, Progress Press Co. Limited – one of Malta’s leading printing companies – has recently extended its services to include the production of safety face visors.



“With health workers and the public in general facing potential shortages of personal protective equipment, we felt it was only right for Progress Press to integrate the production of safety face visors into its manufacturing process,” said production manager Mark Sciberras.





Face visors come in two versions.

“Our visors are of high quality and consist of two parts, namely a transparent plastic visor that fully covers the face and an adjustable plastic headband to hold the visor in place. The visor covers all portals of entry for the virus such as the eyes, nose and mouth. Weighing only 25 grams, they are extremely lightweight and can be worn throughout the day with no inconvenience whatsoever. They are very easy to clean and can also be worn in conjunction with masks or respirators,” he added.



The face visors come in two versions – unbranded (plain with no printing) for the price of €3 each or personalised (with names and/or logos printed on the headband) at €4.20 each. Both prices exclude VAT. For more details, contact Jeremy Dalli at Progress Press Co. Limited on 7717 0482 or jeremy.dalli@progresspress.com.mt.