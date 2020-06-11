Progress Press has recently extended its manufacturing line to cater for the production of safety face visors for kids - available in a choice of four different colourful designs.

“Our reusable plastic visors for kids are of high quality and shield the entire face. They come with an adjustable velcro strap for minimum head pressure and, at only 25 grams, are extremely lightweight,” said production manager Mark Sciberras.

“They are also padded and can be worn at all times of the day, both indoors and outdoors."

The face visors retail at €3 each and can also be personalised for an additional €1.20 (with names printed on the headband). Prices exclude VAT.

For more details, call Jeremy Dalli at Progress Press Co. Limited on 7717 0482 or e-mail jeremy.dalli@progresspress.com.mt.