Prohealth Limited has appointed its chief financial officer, Andrew Spiteri Willets, to its board of directors as an executive director, effective from January 1.

Spiteri Willets joined Prohealth in August 2015 as finance manager and was subsequently appointed chief financial officer in January 2018.

He joins a board led by chairman and adviser to the board Joseph FX Zahra and the company’s three founders: CEO Peter Apap and executive directors, John Jaccarini and Andrew Paris.

A University of Malta graduate, Spiteri Willets is a certified public accountant and a member of the Malta Institute of Accountants. Before joining Prohealth, he gained experience holding senior positions in a variety of industries, ranging from financial services to iGaming and IT.

Welcoming Spiteri Willets to the board, Apap said, that in addition to giving the company valuable financial perspective, Spiteri Willets will be in an

ideal position to contribute further to the organisation’s business strategy and its operations while playing a vital role in important decisions.

Established 25 years ago, Prohealth is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, dermo-cosmetics, medical devices and other healthcare products in Malta and other neighbouring markets. With a team of over 50 employees, the company is the representative of leading global brands that include La Roche-Posay, Vichy Laboratoires, Ursapharm, Kin and Medel.