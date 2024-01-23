Prohealth, a leading player in the pharmaceutical, dermo-cosmetic markets in Malta & Libya, is proud to announce its recent appointment as the official local distributor of Nestlé Health Science and Nestlé Infant Nutrition (NAN and Nancare range) in the pharma channel in Malta.

This new account is being led by Prohealth's Pharma Brands Development Manager Steven Ellul and brand manager Gaby Sultana, who are spearheading a team of Prohealth brand, sales and marketing specialists, who have undergone intensive product training conducted by Nestlé Malta’s medical training team in recent weeks.

"This prestigious partnership with Nestlé, significantly enlarges Prohealth’s footprint in the fast-growing nutrition category in pharmacies, in-line with our 2025 vision objectives. We are firmly committed to develop further, the current Nestle’ Infant Nutrition and Health Science brands portfolio. At the same time, we look forward to establishing exciting, new Nestle’ Health Science brands locally, enabling patients and customers to benefit from the power of nutrition these brands offer at every life stage, from birth to healthy ageing.

"Nestlé's trust in our capabilities speaks volumes about our people’s expertise and dedication, and reaffirms Prohealth’s commitment to striving for excellence in whatever we do," said Peter Apap, Prohealth's CEO.