Play is essential for children’s optimal development. Its importance is well documented in child psychology, anthropology, sociology and in theoretical frameworks of education, recreation and communication.

There are many benefits from outdoor play experiences, especially for young children. Studies show that regular outdoor play leads to significant improvements not only in their physical and social development, but also in their self-esteem, mental well-being, and in attention deficit hyperactivity disorders.

Contact with nature and outdoor environments leads to better academic and cognitive development. Outdoor play enhances children’s learning abilities through multi-sensory ex­periences, offering wider learning opportunities. It fosters creativity and helps children take risks, build resilience and develop problem-solving skills. Exploring the natural world through play, movement and communication are crucial to all aspects of a child’s development.

The Education Ministry and Birdlife Malta are partners in Teach Inspire Protect, an Erasmusplus project aimed at promoting effective and efficient use of outdoor spaces in early childhood education and care. The international partners are Learning Through Landscapes, UK, SEO Birdlife from Spain and INAK from Slovenia.

The project was launched in 2018 at Salina Nature Reserve, attended by college principals, heads of schools and other professionals, consisting of information sessions and stimulating outdoor activities. Another event was held at St Nicholas College’s Mġarr primary, for early years educators and for their pupils’ parents. At both these events, feedback was gathered from participants about their perceptions and ideas concerning outdoor experiences for young children. The children at the Mġarr primary were the protagonists in this process.

Their perspectives were collected through observation, documentation, drawings, discussions and writings.

During the project, educators, the school leadership team and Education Ministry officials, together with parents and other members of the local community, are holding meetings and discussions to make the best use of spaces available in the school grounds.

Spaces to be designed will reflect the culture, needs and preferences of all the stakeholders involved. The aim is to provide young children with pleasant and stimulating learning environments that encourage their holistic development.

Traditional ways of schooling are giving way to new and innovative approaches of working with young children based on children’s interests, needs and strengths. Kindergarten educators have been trained in the use of appropriate pedagogical approaches in early years teaching and learning.

Tanja Mangion is an education officer for Early Years, Curriculum Centre, Floriana.