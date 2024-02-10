The Gozo College, in collaboration with the Astra Theatre, has organised a special event, called the Mathracy Project goes Rhythmic, as part of the Mathracy Project aimed at embedding different curricular elements through a seamless approach outside the classroom.

Aimed at Year 2 students, the project focused on drama, music, literacy and mathematics. Around 200 students and their parents were invited to participate in hands-on workshops where these subjects came together effortlessly through the world of theatre.

The workshops were planned and delivered by literacy department teachers and music, maths and drama teachers. The students had the opportunity to experience first hand the seamless curriculum through the wonderful world of theatre, where learning was brought to life in such an interesting way.

This was another milestone, taking teaching and learning to a higher level where the curriculum blends easily within the wider community.

Literacy department head and Mathracy Project coordinator Elaine Ciantar said that through this event the students understood better how different subjects learnt at school blended together so easily through real-life experiences. At the same time students entered the world of theatre to experience cultural heritage in a direct way.

“It was surely an enjoyable experience for all, the educators, students as well as the parents,” Ciantar said.