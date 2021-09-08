A pilot project offering youngsters in Marsa a safe place to grow and develop their skills has been given fresh impetus following a three-year agreement signed between the Malta Trust Foundation and NGO Right to Smile.

First launched by the foundation four years ago, Programm Tbissima has helped close to 100 children aged five to 14 access non-formal education.

The programme offers practical skills, such as food preparation and computer learning, a homework club, counselling, job and career guidance, as well as numerous fun activities, outings, sports and games.

In a statement announcing the new three-year deal, Programm Tbissima said a study of the project revealed the pressing need for a children's community centre in Marsa.

At a Programm Tbissima outing.

The study was carried out in collaboration with the University of Malta. One of its recommendations was to create such a community centre that would provide a safe space for participants to make new friends, safely voice their opinion and be heard.

Programm Tbissima also highlighted the need for volunteers and further collaboration with all stakeholders, including educational institutions and NGOs, to mitigate the accumulated, long-term challenges in Marsa.

The report calls for a comprehensive research study and evidence-based plan for Marsa’s development, as well as the involvement of policymakers to support those living in this deprived and polluted area.

During the signing ceremony, Malta Trust Foundation chairperson Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca expressed the hope that the programme would expand beyond Marsa to other localities.