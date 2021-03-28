The global economy appears to be entering a phase of rebirth. Not only are we engaged and egged on by significant changes brought on by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, but the worldis also in some ways stalled by the pandemic.

Forces are pulling from all directions, from the physical, digital and biological worlds. This means that we have new ideas emanating from artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, 3D printing, genetics, robotics, quantum computing and many other technologies that are advancing at a pace that not everybody can keep up with. In a way, the pandemic also allows us to catch up with what is happening in this new world and be ready for it with an improved skills set.

There is no argument that new skills are needed for tomorrow’s labour market. As the World Economic Forum has stated, we now need to look at skills rather than focus on jobs, job descriptions, and even degrees.

While degrees indicate the ‘value’ of a person’s capabilities, they in no way guarantee that person will remain valid for all his/her working life if there is no upskilling and reskilling involved. Now more than ever before, we need to equip ourselves with transversal skills that provide us with the capability and flexibility required in a labour market that is in flux, with new. We need to equip ourselves with transversal skills that provide us with the capability and flexibility required in a labour market that is in fluxtechnologies developing every day from everywhere.

If one looks at patent licensing in 2020, a time when the world almost stood still, we still find that research did not reach a standstill. In fact, patent filing increased by four per cent despite the pandemic. If anything, it’s been a frenzy, not only in the medicinal field where the competition was raging to fight this global pandemic but also in other spheres. The top areas were computer technology, digital communication, electrical machinery and transport.

If Malta wants to remain competitive in such a revived global environment, is it preparing for the skills that these require?

The Human Capital Project, sponsored by the HSBC and supported by the Ministry for Education and the Malta Chamber of Commerce, aims to analyse the current and future economic environments and their impact on Malta’s labour market while also highlighting the skills needed. Maltese workers have always been considered adaptable in the old world. We need to work together to ensure that our abilities can also be adapted to the new digital world.

Dr Rose Marie Azzopardi, an economist, focusing on the labour market, and Prof. Alexiei Dingli, Professor of Artificial Intelligence, are the lead researchers on this three-year project.