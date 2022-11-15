A project that was started in 2006 for the restoration of a set of historic tapestries forming part of the collection at St John's Co-Cathedral reached its conclusion this week when the last two tapestries were returned to Malta from Belgium.

The set of 29, woven on designs by Peter Paul Rubens, was commissioned by Grand Master Ramon Perellos y Roccaful and reached St John’s in 1702. It is the largest set of tapestries woven during the Baroque Age.

The last two tapestries were sent to Belgium for restoration in 2017. They depict the Annunciation and the Four Evangelists.

The tapestries were originally hung at the co-cathedral on special occasions and feasts but were more recently displayed at the cathedral's museum.

A 1990s photograph showing the interior of St John’s Co-Cathedral in all its glory with the Flemish tapestries in place.

An extension of the museum, currently being built, will feature a Tapestries Chamber where the collection of tapestries will be displayed all together.

The restoration project was directed by The St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation.

Meticulous work on the tapestries at the Royal Manufacturers De Wit Laboratories, Belgium.