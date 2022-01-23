Artist Romeo Roxman Gatt has launched his latest project Rosa Kwir, an experimental virtual and physical archive and project space. Located at Main Street, Balzan, Rosa Kwir brings together stories of trans men, non-binary and LBQI masculine-presenting people.

The inspiration behind the name ‘Rosa Kwir’ comes from a story dating back to 1774, when Rosaria Mifsud, a 17-year-old intersex person, petitioned for a change in sex from female to male.

Gatt’s research into trans and lesbian histories highlighted the lack of representation in a Maltese context: “I’ve rarely come across references to trans men, gender non-conforming people, non-binary people in books.

A publication, 'Rosa Kwir: A Family Album', accompanies the archive.

“There is hardly any discourse or visual representations of trans masculinity, female masculinity and butch lesbians concerning my own country.”

The archive, which can also be accessed online at rosa-kwir.com, comprises ephemera, objects, live testimony and other material collected from the many participants that have thus far contributed to the project.

A publication, Rosa Kwir: A Family Album, accompanies the archive. Besides the permanent collection, Rosa Kwir is a multidisciplinary project space unique to the island insofar that it is queer-focused.

“We’ve never had a space where queerness is at the forefront. I still feel that everywhere in the world there need to be more spaces, places, and representations of queerness. We are not just a niche”.

Gatt’s research into trans and lesbian histories highlighted the lack of representation in a Maltese context

To demonstrate this, Roxman is working on an eclectic programme for 2022 with his collaborator artist Charlie Cauchi. The programme will include exhibitions, workshops and events by international and local artists, filmmakers, writers and activists.

Rosa Kwir enabled the artist to open a dialogue about alternative notions of masculinity: “Personally,” Romeo explains, “this project has been a great learning experience. I’ve had so many heartfelt and honest interactions and discovered so much beauty in each one of the people I met. The few negative encounters I had also provided an opportunity for reflection.

“I can’t help but worry about the damage society has inflicted on transgender and gender non-conforming people and how most of us must work hard not to internalise these negative attitudes and beliefs about being transgender/gender non-conforming in the form of internalised transphobia or trans negativity.”

Details of the upcoming programme will be released via the Rosa Kwir social media pages and website. The project was supported by Arts Council Malta. For more information, visit www.rosa-kwir.com.