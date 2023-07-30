Earlier this year, a series of ‘pop-up parks’ were set up in Gżira by a team from the University of Malta taking part in Varcities, a project funded under the EU’s Horizon 2020 programme that aims to propose nature-based solutions to address issues in the urban environment and support locals’ well-being. The project started in 2020 and is expected to end in 2025.

Besides Gżira, the project partners set up similar ‘parks’ in the cities of Bergen in Norway, Castelfranco Veneto in Italy, Chania in Greece, Dundalk in Ireland, Leuven in Belgium, Novo Mesto in Slovenia and Skellefteå in Sweden.

Three parks with different themes were set up by the Varcities team at three different locations in Rue D’Argens, Gżira – the ‘Pop-up Science Park’, the ‘Pop-up Music Park’ and the ‘Pop-up Art Park’. Through these activities, the team wanted to transform urban parking spaces into vibrant, green ‘parks’ for the benefit of citizens. Native plant species, such as olive trees, shrubs, succulents and smaller flowering and climbing plants, were used to decorate the reinvented public spaces.

Custom-made wooden outdoor furniture was designed and constructed by the architect Tom Van Malderen, and donated to Gżira primary school at the end of the events to be used for outdoor learning. The setting-up and running of the activities was done by the Varcities team. The events were carried out with the support of Gżira local council and Gżira primary school, and with the collaboration of JustNature (EU project), Earth Systems Association, Walk & Talk, ACT-Malta, BirdLife Malta, Blooming Minds, Magna Żmien, catering by the Afro Deli and Migrant Women Association, the music band Jam C, and an audiovisual art installation by Late Interactive.

Native plant species, such as olive trees, shrubs, succulents and smaller flowering and climbing plants were used to decorate the reinvented public spaces. Photos: Varcities The events had a community spirit. The Varcitiies team talked to the many visitors who shared the same values and came to support the idea of urban greenery. Photos: Varcities Custom-made wooden outdoor furniture was designed and constructed by the architect Tom Van Malderen, and donated to Gżira primary school at the end of the events to be used for outdoor learning. Photos: Varcities Various handsoctivities for both children and adults were held, such as planting, decoration, painting, science workshops, fun activities for children, film projecting, and a group urban walk and discussion. Photos: Varcities

Commenting on the activity, a spokesperson for the team said the events highlighted pressing issues for locals in Gżira, such as “how cities in Malta have changed over the last years”, “how science can help us achieve implementation of nature-based solutions”, and the use of “artistic expression of both discontent and desire for change towards a more pleasant environment for life”.

“We explored these questions through hands-on events for all age groups, cultural backgrounds and interests. Planting, decoration, painting and science workshops, fun activities for kids, local community film projecting, and a group urban walk and discussion in the vicinity, were carried out,” the spokesperson continued.

“Our events had a community spirit. We were delighted to talk to the many visitors who shared the same values and came to support the idea of urban greenery. We enjoyed seeing their excitement at the prospect of a greener future for Gżira. Overall, we have received positive feedback from them. We were reciprocally inspired by new ideas.”

www.facebook.com/varcities

https://varcities.eu/