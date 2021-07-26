A pilot project will study the water and electricity consumption patterns of small businesses with a view to achieving more sustainable practices.

The project, called Merċa (Managing Essential Resources in Retail through Consumption Analysis), will be run by the Energy and Water Agency and the Malta Chamber of SMEs.

It was announced by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, who said that the project was a step in the right direction for a more sustainable future and to help small businesses adapt.

Dalli, who presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two entities on Monday, said that it was important that businesses were competitive but also sustainable.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli Photo: Jonathan Borg

“This project will help those enterprises that wish to keep improving the sustainability of their business and reduce their consumption," she said.

The Malta Chamber of SMEs will be reaching out to small businesses, such as groceries, convenience-style shops, and mini-markets to collect data on their consumption.

“Our involvement as a partner in this project is to assist in getting the self-employed, micro and small businesses on board the sustainability initiative,” Malta Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo said.

Energy and Water Agency CEO Manuel Sapiano said that the main aim of the project is to help enterprises to understand how much water and energy they are using on a daily basis, waste, and sustainable practices.