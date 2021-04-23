A two-year research-project to establish best practices and achieve greener and more sustainable buildings was launched by the Malta Chamber of Commerce and Enterprise on Friday.

Led by Abigail Cutajar, the research project will seek to establish a Malta-specific framework for net-zero carbon buildings. It will do this by taking a close look at the current building stock as well as new buildings and come up with solutions on how policy can be improved to best reach carbon neutrality in construction in the local context.

Reaching net-zero emissions refers to the concept of negating human-produced carbon emissions through carbon removal. To achieve net-zero carbon buildings, the project will seek to establish guidelines for high-energy performance building that require low amounts of energy to run, which is in turn generated from renewable sources on site or nearby.

“The emerging trend of green buildings has been very recent for Malta and we are in need of an established framework because the same goals and directives being proposed and imposed on Europe will be imposed on Malta as well,” Calleja said.

“Sustainability is based on balancing the pillars of environment, economy and health and wellbeing. Making sure that occupants are having their wellbeing standards met is crucial in establishing sustainable buildings and we must identify what practices are detrimental to these goals and act now.”

The project, which is being funded by the HSBC Malta Foundation, will also look at a framework around sustainable financing mechanisms, or green loans, to expand the way in which sustainability goals for the construction industry can be reached.

“Our motto is to work towards the transformation of the built environment to make it healthier and more sustainable,” Calleja said.

Chamber president Marisa Xuereb said the project was a testament to how the role of the chamber had evolved into a hub where those who embrace the vision of a smart, sustainable island can come together to make it happen.

“We are moving on from simply talking about how we wish our country to be to developing crucial research and educating the industry on these standards and how to enact them."

She added that the project was not only motivated by business but was also meant to improve people's quality of life.

“I have never seen a country where so many people are forced to wear winter jackets indoors in the colder months because the way we build is not fit for purpose,” Xuereb said.

“We need to educate consumers so they know what to look for and what to pay for, so that there is a wider appreciation of materials and designs that contribute to net-zero emissions, which we aim to have in the future.”