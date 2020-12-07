Passers-by were on Monday greeted with a magical atmosphere full of colourful projections, music and a Nativity Scene painting at St George’s Square, Valletta.



The Christmas projections by the Valletta Cultural Agency on the palace façade and the Casino Maltese create a magical atmosphere in St George’s Square and can be enjoyed safely this festive season.

Video: VCA

The nativity scene at the Main Guard is the work of artist Lisa M. Kaehler.

The Nativity Scene by artist Lisa M. Kaehler. Photo: VCA

The five-panel artwork of this year’s representation of the Nativity, narrates the birth of Christ in a sequential, yet continuous manner. Various characters, inspired by traditional crib figurines populate the panels, as they slowly gather to welcome Baby Jesus.

The style of the digital artwork portrays bold and clean graphic outlines that are almost neutralised by the freehand and spontaneous henna art patterns that adorn the scene festively.