It was another international window to remember for Haley Bugeja after netting five goals in the Andorra double-header.

The Inter forward helped Malta secure another two crucial victories as they made a huge step towards League B promotion in the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Bugeja’s hat-trick against Andorra was her second at international level, having scored three goals during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 qualifier against Georgia in Tbilisi, in 2020.

Her three goals in Andorra La Vella have now put Bugeja just two goals away from becoming Malta women’s second-best all-time scorer with experienced player Ylenia Carabott, still an active member of Manuela Tesse’s selection, boasting 20 goals.

Dorianne Theuma remains Malta women’s all-time prolific goalscorer with 26 goals.

