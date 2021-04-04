The Legal Notice prohibiting organised sports events is due to expire in just a week’s time but the uncertainty surrounding the restart of local football competitions lingers on.

The Malta Football Association has been engaged in discussions with the Health Authorities and internally with clubs and other stakeholders about the current situation.

Bjorn Vassallo, the MFA president, is convinced that the elite football competitions, namely the BOV Premier League and the BOV Challenge League, and the senior women’s league, should continue after April 11.

The association has already submitted a proposal to the Health Authorities on the gradual and staggered return to training by the clubs competing in these leagues.

