Prominent buildings such as the Tritons Fountain and Auberge de Castille are to be lit up in blue on Thursday and Friday as part of Malta’s blue heart campaign, being organised to mark the UN World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on Friday.

The day was set as a global initiative to raise awareness of the different forms of human trafficking, the devastating impact left on individuals who have been trafficked, and show solidarity towards them.

It seeks to encourage involvement from governments, civil society, the corporate sectors and individuals, to inspire action and help prevent this crime while spreading awareness about how victims can find help.

As part of this campaign, an outdoor exhibition has been set up with banners portraying the experiences of a number of victims of human trafficking that will be displayed on truss cubes in Tritons Square, Valletta.

The exhibition will be open until Friday. The aim is to raise awareness of the trafficking situation in Malta, as part of a wider campaign organised by the Human Rights directorate.

The blue heart is recognised as the international symbol against human trafficking, representing the sorrow of the victims being trafficked, while reminding people of the cold-heartedness of those who trade in human beings. This year’s theme is that of “Victims’ Voices Lead the Way”.

The awareness campaign was launched in Valletta on Monday by Equality Minister Owen Bonnici.

Bonnici said that the government is dutybound to listen to survivors’ stories and consider their suggestions, adding that the government is committed to setting up its first national strategy against human trafficking.

This will take a multiagency approach, whereby all stakeholders will be involved in the decision-making process, with the aim of helping the victims provide the structures necessary to prevent trafficking and harsher sentences for the traffickers.