A prominent politician is using the conflict in Gaza to promote themselves and appear in international media, Robert Abela charged on Sunday.

Although he did not mention EP President Roberta Metsola by name, government sources said the message "was clear".

“Instead of using her position to send a powerful message to stop deaths and find a peaceful solution, she only saw an opportunity for personal publicity,” he said.

Abela said this was a moment where decisions made by politicians can “literally” mean life or death.

“I am disappointed how there are some who allow their personal ego to condition their decisions,” Abela said.

Metsola has been criticised over her support to Israel following a visit to the country just after a Hamas attack.

The European Parliament President and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen came under fire for appearing to adopt a pro-Israel stance after they travelled to the country last week.

Metsola later insisted that both she and the European Parliament are advocating for a two-state solution to bring an end to the hostility.

During a protest by the Palestinian community in Malta on Saturday, placards showing Metsola and the word "complicit' were also held up at the protest.

Speaking during a political event, Abela said that Malta’s constitutional neutrality means the country has a stronger voice when calling for peace and an immediate and permanent solution.

Budget

Speaking about the forthcoming budget, Abela said that financial discipline is needed, especially when considering international price increases.

But the budget will continue to bring “tranquillity” and “stability” and will ensure economic growth, he said.

Fuel and energy subsidies will remain, he said. “This is the best measure we can have to combat the cost of living,” he said.

Abela said the Nationalist Party was against the subsidies and wanted to allow the free market to reign.