The health authorities have kicked off the process to vaccinate boys against cancer caused by HPV, but they would not say when the free jabs will start being offered.

Times of Malta reported that five years after the government declared in its cancer plan that HPV vaccine could help prevent cancer in boys, the jab is still only given for free to girls.

The human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine can prevent cervical, vaginal, penile and anal cancers as well as genital warts. An estimated 2,400 boys each year are missing out on the potentially life-saving vaccination.

A full course of vaccination against the virus can cost up to €570.

Medical professionals have voiced concern over lack of free vaccinations for 12-year-old boys, with one paediatrician noting that families from a poor socio-economic background are the ones most likely to miss out on the jab, leaving boys relatively exposed to HPV-related disease and cancer.

A Health Ministry spokesperson said the procurement process for additional doses of the HPV vaccine was underway.

“This will allow the Health Department to offer this vaccine to both girls and boys at age 12,” she added.

The spokesperson failed to respond to an additional query for an approximate date of when the vaccine will be offered.

Industry sources told Times of Malta they have not yet been approached for a procurement offer.