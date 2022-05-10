STA LUCIA 0

VALLETTA 1

Promise 61

STA LUCIA

J. Haber, A. Prates, J. Pisani, N. Pulis, G. Conti, V. Plut, M. Valpoort, V. Prestes Filho, J. Zerafa (67 A. Da Silva Souza), D. Xuereb (78 J. Tanti), L. Soares Fonseca.

Valletta

A. Guarnone, T. Caruana (90 M. Sansone), C. Gauci, A. Zammit (62 S. Dimech), E. Pena Beltre, D. Promise (88 H. Dilaver), R. Muscat, E. Sala, C. Prado, M. Fontanella (88 R. Camilleri), K. Tulimieri (62 L. Campos).

Referee Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards: Plut, Caio, Prestes Filho, Sala, Pulis.

Valletta fended off the spirited challenge of Sta Lucia to book their place into the FA Trophy final following a 1-0 win at the National Stadium.

David Promise turned out to be Valletta’s hero as the Canadian forward headed home the winner midway through the second half to put the Citizens in Sunday’s final against either Floriana and Hibernians who meet in the second semi-final today.

