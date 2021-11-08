A Labour promise to remove unsightly hanging wires and poles along the streets has remained unrealised, four years on, the Nationalist Party said.

Party spokesman Peter Agius told the media that the Labour electoral programme of 2017 had promised to remove poles and un-needed wires running along house facades. Wires were to be moved to culverts under the sidewalks.

And yet, after spending €400 million on the roads, the government had failed to implement its own promise.

Furthermore, no incentives were being given for owners of new buildings to prepare culverts for wires under sidewalks in front of their properties.

This was a classic case of how Labour promised things which looked good before the elections, and then forgot all about them, Agius said.

He said a new Nationalist government would seek to gradually bring about what Labour promised and did not deliver.