A promised park and ride facility that was meant to be integrated into the Marsa junction project has failed to materialise, with the consequence that future EU funds to Malta could be negatively affected, MEP candidate Peter Agius said.

The Marsa project, a €70 million, seven-lane flyover project at one of the key routes to the south of Malta, was inaugurated last month and described as the “largest ever” infrastructure investment on the island.

The project was part financed by the European Union, through its Cohesion Fund and Connecting Europe Facility.

In the project description statement written by Transport Malta in 2014, the document includes reference to a designated area meant to be set aside for park and ride facilities.

“Located at the hub of the future arterial road network, shall be a multi-use area in a woodland setting, containing a public transport interchange with associated shopping mall and 'park-and-ride' car parking,” the document reads.

“The proposed project includes a 'park-and-ride' car parking facilities within the previously industrial area along the path of the major public transport thorough way.”

Currently, the area in question consists of a newly constructed car park close to the Labour Party’s media arm One Productions premises. There does not appear to be a formalised park and ride system such as the one operating between Floriana and Valletta.

In a video, Agius expressed concerns that the lack of park and ride facilities would jeopardise funds allocated to Malta from the EU.

“It’s important to pay more attention to European funds, because in the next program of funds, over the next seven years, the European commission is saying that the money available to member states is going to depend on the correct application of previously granted funds,” Agius said.

Project plans which show where the car park is mapped

“While this is a fantastic project that has facilitated the flow of traffic, based on how the project was presented, the park and ride facility was meant to help those looking to commute to Valletta or various other places in the south of Malta.”

“My appeal,” he continues, “is that we are rigorous in the application of EU funds and ensure that there is no abuse and no bending in how we implement their use.”

Location open to 20 bus routes – Infrastructure Malta

Responding to questions sent by Times of Malta, Infrastructure Malta condemned Agius’ statement as “false information” in a “feeble attempt” at tarnishing the project’s benefits and cast doubt on its adherence to EU funding requirements.

The roads agency said that the Marsa Junction Project had included three carparks with 380 spaces, representing 90% more than IM was required to provide in its commitments for EU funding.

They added that the parking areas are open to everyone and are directly linked the project’s segregated cycling and walking paths, and to the footbridges leading to different locations, including north and south-bound bus lay-bys that serve over 20 different bus routes.

“As part of its project commitments, Infrastructure Malta was required to construct a parking area to serve as a park and ride system with a capacity of around 200 parking spaces, planned in a way to facilitate the modal shift from the private vehicle to pre-existing public transport facilities and other modes of transport such as walking and cycling. The Marsa Junction is located in a bus corridor which handles over 20 different public transport routes with a frequency of more than 40 buses in each direction during peak hours,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

“The Marsa Junction Project was thus obliged to provide the infrastructure, and not to organise any transport operations such as the shuttle service of the Valletta Park and Ride, since this is not required in this case, given the abundant bus routes already serving this intersection.”

The spokesperson said that the infrastructure was in line with all the EU’s funding obligations, which had already been met. They added that operational costs for a park and ride shuttle service are not covered under the funding streams that co-financed the project.