BIRKIRKARA 1

Mbong 27

VALLETTA 1

Promise 90

BIRKIRKARA

A. Sylla-5, E. Ruiz-5, E. Pepe-5, L. Montebello-6 (84 F. Falcone), P. Mbong-7 (66 C. Bonanni), K. Zammit-6, C. Attard-5.5, L. Aguirre-5, K. Bevis-6 (84 R. Scicluna), J. Macedo-6, D. Venancio-6.

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone-6 (76 Y. Cini), J. Borg-4, T. Caruana-5 (65 A. Zammit), C. Gauci-5, E. Pena Beltre-5, D. Promise-6.5, I. Curjuric-6.5, R. Muscat-6 (76 H. Dilaver), E. Sala-6.5, C. Prado-5 (65 L. Campos), M. Fontanella-6.

Referee: Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow card: Attard, Pena Beltre, Muscat, Venancio, Ruiz.

BOV player of the match: Ivan Curjuric (Valletta).

Birkirkara extinguished Valletta’s flickering hopes of forcing their way into the Championship Pool when they held their arch rivals to a 1-1 draw.

Valletta, a byword for success in the past years, were doomed to the Relegation Pool after their fate was taken out of their own hands with their draw against Mosta last weekend.

So, their flickering hopes of forcing their way into the Championship Pool were hanging on a combination of results elsewhere.

Four minutes into the match and news reached the Valletta supporters that Blues had taken a 1-0 lead against Mosta, a score which dragged the Lilywhites in the Relegation Pool.

