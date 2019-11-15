Alegria Flamenco Malta’s latest production is a flamenco dance narration based on a short story written in 1932 by Maltese author S. W. Agius entitled Sivigliana.

Photo: John Ambrogio

Produced and directed by Ingrid Sciberras, Promesas is a story of promises, love, heartbreak and joy entwined, explored and displayed through the passion of flamenco. All academy students, from beginner level to the more advanced, and the members of Alegria Dance Company will form part of this production with costumes specially designed for this occasion.

Photo: Jason Borg

The performance interprets the story through pure traditional flamenco music, song and dance and, keeping in the tradition of previous academy performances, the evening will include live music with guest artists, Sarah Spiteri on the violin, Alejandro de Chacon on guitar and special guest flamenco singer, Mara Delgado.

Each scene is represented by a different group of students and all the scenes will be interpreted by a different palo (flamenco rhythm) ranging from alegrias, tangos, fandango de Huelva, solea and so on. Head of choreography at the school, Estelle Bonello Sant, created most of the choreographies with Ema Marie Attard, AnaMaria Espinosa Rodriguez and Nicola Henson choreographing various other scenes in the production. All choreographers have worked very hard with the dancers to create perfect combinations.

Photo: Charlot Lanzon

Prior to each performance, patrons will enjoy an exhibition and sale of paintings by Josette Fenech in the foyer of the theatres, both in Malta and Gozo, as well as Tio Pepe sherry tasting directly from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, sponsored by Demajo Group. The evenings will also encourage patrons to sign up to organ donation and application forms will be available to fill out.

There will be a total of three performances, two of which will be held at Salesian Theatre, Sliema on Saturday, November 23 at 8pm and Sunday, November 24 at 7.30pm. There will be a third performance in Gozo on Saturday, December 7 at 8pm at the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre, Rabat, Gozo. Both venues are provided with ample parking spaces. For tickets e-mail alegriamalta@gmail.com or call 9949 5187.